Nina Kennedy is 25 and she is Australian. She won the women's pole vault at the Diamond League Final in Zurich on Wednesday night.
Kennedy, in 2022 alone, also won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and bronze two weeks earlier at the World Championship in Eugene.
Advertisement
She has had a superb year after struggling in Tokyo last year after being forced to quarantine while at the Olympics because she had been in indirect contact with a vaulter from another country who tested positive.
This had been a major disappointment as 2021 had started well with a new personal best and national record of 4.82m at the Sydney Track Classic in March followed by clearances at 4.75m at both the Brisbane Track Classic and the 2021 nationals.
The quarantine situation was not the only barrier last year - even more so was the inability to travel out of Australia for pre-Games competition - her sole lead-up meeting being at a low-key event at Barlow Park in Cairns in July.
It is testament to Kennedy's resilience and skill that she has bounced back in 2022 in such emphatic style to find herself a regular podium finisher at major competitions - and now ranked number two in the world behind only the American star Sandi Morris.
Yet while copious development-level players in the new women's team competitions around the nation are featured daily in the newspapers, radio, television and online there is hardly a mention for a world-ranked female in an established individual sport.
Sure Kennedy, like the myriad other Aussie women who lit up the screens during the Commonwealth Games, was well recognised in the two-yearly hype of those such moments.
But they are soon left by the wayside as the media forgets - or simply does not care - that those in Olympic sports continue to deliver in between those few telecasted events.
Those who seem to be of the view that women's sport in Australia was only invented in the last decade when many male-dominated sports were opened up to females, might be interested to know that women's pole vault is in a similar situation.
It was a discipline not available to women in track and field for most of the last century. But some determined Australian women on and off the runway made it happen.
From nothing at all to see in the early 1990s, they had broken through the glass ceiling so dramatically that it was on the program at the Sydney Olympics.
Australian administrator Margaret Mahony was Oceania's representative on the women's committee of the then International Amateur Athletic Federation (now World Athletics). She proposed the introduction of the pole vault for women. The motion received only one vote - her own.
Athletics Australia went ahead regardless - and the event took off with many women keen to break down the barrier. It was suited, in particular, to ex-gymnasts who possessed a bit of speed and other with similar skills, like Flying Fruit Fly Circus cast-member Emma George.
Under the guidance of coach Mark Stewart, she took to the event like a duck to water, setting a swag of early world records and winning gold at the 1997 World University Games and silver at the World Indoors that year - the first major international competitions to feature the event. Another gold came a year later at the Commonwealth Games.
By now Mahony had swung enough votes her way for the women's pole vault to achieve full recognition - appearing on the timetable for the 1999 World Championships in Seville ahead of the Olympics a year later where another Australian, Tatiana Grigorieva, won a memorable silver on "Cathy's Night".
Australian women have been major players in the event ever since - now led by Kennedy.
In 2022 she has won nine listed competitions - and has cleared the benchmark height of 4.60m the same number of times.
Advertisement
When she has needed to produce in the big championship and top circuit meets, Kennedy has delivered time and time again.
It remains extraordinary that in a sports-mad country like Australia that she and her like are ignored until they seemingly "appear from nowhere" when the next major Games telecast "discovers" them.
As a country we ought to do better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.