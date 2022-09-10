Longford turned the tables to defeat South Launceston 9.11 (65) to 3.7 (25) in the NTFA premier reserves grand final on Saturday.
The Tigers recovered after losing to the Bulldogs by 53 points in their semi-final a fortnight ago.
It was the only match Longford dropped for the year.
They progressed to the big dance after beating Bridgenorth by 16 points in the preliminary final.
Longford's Sam Graham was presented with the best on ground medal by former Premier Peter Gutwein.
Rocky Barron, William Dakin, Jesse Shepheard, Daniel Bennett and Baden Alexander also featured in the Tigers' best at UTAS Stadium.
Alexander finished with three majors, while Barron and Sam Chugg got two apiece.
Bennett and Sam Gray also hit the scoreboard.
Nicholas Homan, Sam Lucas, Brad Keegan, Matthew Lee, Grayson Lester and Jonathan Lawrence played well for the Bulldogs.
Lawrence, Lee and Elliot Lockhart snagged the Bulldogs' goals.
South Launceston finished second after the home-and-away season with 13 wins and three losses.
Longford also defeated the Bulldogs by four points in last year's decider.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
