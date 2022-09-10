The Examiner
Longford defeats South Launceston in NTFA premier reserves

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 10 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
Longford's reserves team celebrates winning their grand final against South Launceston. Picture by Brian Allen

Longford turned the tables to defeat South Launceston 9.11 (65) to 3.7 (25) in the NTFA premier reserves grand final on Saturday.

