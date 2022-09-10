South Launceston's men's Greater Northern League dynasty has continued, defeating Queechy 7-2 to win the premiership.
The Suns have won the league six times in the last nine seasons, with only captain Brad Buchanan and coach Al McBain having played in all of them.
Looking back on the win, McBain described it as a "ripper".
"We couldn't wait to get out there in the men's game and have another Queechy final, it's been five or six years since we played them in our last final," he said.
"They are obviously dangerous, Khan [Riley] has been dangerous when there's been PCs against.
"We came out, stuck to our game plan, battled against a few cards but managed to get the results we wanted.
"We had plenty of corners, plenty of opportunities and in the end, I thought we played a really great game and the boys deserved it."
The Suns got on the board early, with Kurt Budgeon scoring in the seventh minute after Callum Dubbeld got on the end of a Buchanan lofted pass and found the competition's leading scorer for his 42nd of the year.
They added another in the first term as Sam Elliston-Buckley got the rebound off Nick Green's goal-keeping pads but Queechy managed to peg it back with a late goal of their own.
Riley nailed a penalty-corner conversion after a Jai Walker-Kidd bump on Siebe Van Oorschot was deemed worthy of going to the set piece.
Buchanan picked things up in the second term with a conversion of his own and the Suns nearly added one late in the first half but Green produced an amazing save to deny them.
Stuart Withington joined the goal-scoring party in the third but Riley wanted to get back in on the action, smacking an unbelievable drag flick into the top left after the three-quarter-time siren to give Queechy a minor sniff.
But the Suns were too bright, with Dubbeld, Budgeon and Buchanan adding the fifth, sixth and seventh as well as the cherry on top of the victory.
Budgeon's second goal was superb, spinning around a couple of opponents before finding the bottom right of the goals.
Queechy almost added another goal in the last minute but a great save by Jamie Pinner kept the scoreline at 7-2.
Having been defeated in last year's preliminary final, it was nearly a perfect season of redemption for the Suns, with coach McBain understandably pleased.
"We went through the whole year with one loss, it would have been nice to have an undefeated year but at the end of the day, we don't care, we are here to win on the day today," he said.
"Kurt's had a fantastic year winning obviously the best and fairest for the league, the top goal-scoring for the league and we had other guys that were up in that mix as well too.
"I just thought all year we've played excellent hockey and it's peaked right now. The boys deserve it, they really deserve it."
The win meant even more to McBain, having coached the women's side to their second premiership in as many years just hours before - defeating Queechy in shoot-outs.
"We dropped it five or six years ago in the women's and we won it in the men's, so to be able to pull both of them means that we are going to have a pretty busy week this week for sure and it sets us up," he said.
"It's reward for effort."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
