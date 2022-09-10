South Launceston's women win back-to-back GNL premierships

South Launceston claimed their second consecutive Greater Northern League women's premiership, defeating Queechy in shoot-outs.
Unable to be split at the end of regulation and extra time with neither team scoring, it went to the sport's brutal shoot-out format.
Advertisement
The goal-keeper and selected shooter charge at each other and if they can't score within eight seconds, it's all over.
For South, Hayley Johns, player of the final Annabel Butterick and Lauren Buchanan all made their shots to start three from three, putting pressure on Queechy who had two from three as Josie Kremerskothen and Lucy Cooper made their shots.
They had the chance to seal it through Ash Demarco but she missed, bringing keeper Lynsey Shepherd-Blazley under pressure but she denied both Millie Smith and Emily Nunn to secure the win.
Coach Al McBain praised his goalkeeper's efforts.
"We've practised them [shoot-outs] quite a lot so I was quite comfortable," he said.
"The girls we picked to put in there, we knew that they were strong at what they were going to do too and it was all just down to Lynsey keeping it together and I thought Lynsey played exceptionally and made some clutch saves."
Chances were sparse in the contest, especially for the defeated Penguins, with Kremerskothen producing a great shot in the third term after a run down the wing from Lucy Cooper.
Buchanan, who missed last year's grand final through injury, also produced a great chance in the third with a pinpoint pass to cousin Hannah Connolly, who drew a penalty corner.
But the Suns weren't able to convert their several penalty corner chances throughout the contest.
"I thought the women were hard pressed not to score early in the game, I thought they generated some awesome opportunities early on and we had so many short corners that we were unlucky not to score in regulation," said McBain, who also coached the men to premiership success.
"It was a great game by both sides, Queechy were right in it, dangerous the whole way through and I just thought our girls might just get there and they got it done in penalty shoot-outs in the most heart-breaking format for Queechy but a thrilling win to go back-to-back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.