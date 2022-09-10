The 2022 Spring flower show hosted by the Westbury Garden Club kicked off this weekend, showcasing a beautiful range of flowers from around the state.
Daffodils were the main contributors to the exhibition, with a new show every weekend in September.
Garden Club member and show convener David Pyke said it's great to be able to have another flower show.
"It's still very popular and spring is a lovely time of the year, especially with the spring daffodils."
"I have a special admiration for my local Westbury show and I'd like to see it continue to be successful and attract exhibitors and flowers."
"There's 13 different divisions in daffodils, we judge them based on the shape, the texture of the petals and how they're clocked," he said.
Garden Club President Steve Gregory said they're trying to encourage the community to get involved with gardening.
"What we want to do is encourage everyone to get out in their backyards and have a play with it."
The show features a 'men's only' table, encouraging men to get involved with gardening and floral art.
Winner of the Men's floral art competition Peter Wright said the popularity was unexpected.
"We initially did it because we've always had a floral art section and it never attracted a lot of men, but by creating a men's only section we've ended up with three tables of entries."
The garden club is open for everyone and meets the third Monday of the month at the Westbury fire station.
"I'd like to thank the garden club members for all the hard work they've done," said Mr Pyke.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
