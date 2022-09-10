State and federal police have joined forces in recognition of National Child Protection Week to warn Australians of a worrying online sextorion trend.
Sextortion is a crime that can involve child victims being coerced into sending sexualised images by online offenders, often through the offender pretending to be another young person.
An offender then threatens to on-share the content to others unless their demands are met and these demands can include more images, sexual favours, and money.
Tasmania Police Detective Inspector, Joel Craig, said sextortion escalates quickly and can place people in hopeless positions.
"Tasmania Police reassure victims there is always help available and anybody who is subjected to threats to send money or images of themselves should report it at the very earliest opportunity," Detective Inspector Joel Craig said.
Australian Federal Police have warned Australians that overseas offenders are increasingly preying on Australian children, particularly teenage males, and coercing them into producing explicit images and then extorting them for money.
Despite the sharp rise in reports, the AFP believe the extent of offending is far greater than what has been reported, with many victims yet to come forward to authorities.
Authorities globally are seeing a significant increase in offshore criminal syndicates targeting teenagers with threats to share their content in exchange for money, gift cards or online gaming credits.
AFP Detective Superintendent Jayne Crossling from the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation said investigators hoped highlighting the trend would encourage children who have become victims to seek help and report the crime.
"Child victims need to be reassured that help is available and by reporting what has happened, they may help us catch an offender and prevent other children being harmed," Detective Superintendent Crossling said.
"Many victims are unwilling to report the abuse and even deny that anything has happened if identified and contacted by law enforcement.
"In addition to the threats and coercion, victims often feel like they have done something wrong and will be punished by parents or carers, or prosecuted by police, if their actions are discovered.
"If your child is or has been a victim, reassure them that it's not their fault and that there is help available through the ACCCE and our partners," she said.
The AFP encouraged victims of sextortion to report their experiences to the ACCCE.
Research conducted by the ACCCE in 2020 revealed only about half of parents talked to their children about online safety.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
