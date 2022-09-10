Launceston United put the seal on their Women's Super League championship but it was far from plain sailing on Hobart's Eastern Shore.
A 3-1 scoreline at bottom-placed Olympia looks routine but the tenacious hosts had looked capable of causing a major upset having enjoyed a half-time lead and were only killed off by a late double from Dani Gunton.
Advertisement
A week after claiming the championship courtesy of South Hobart's 1-1 draw with Clarence, the Birch Avenue brigade looked destined for a similar scoreline before Gunton pounced to leapfrog Ellie La Monte in the club goal-scoring stakes.
Trailing to a 37th-minute long-range worldie against a team with just one win and one draw to their name all season, United equalised just two minutes after the restart.
Laura Dickinson's right-wing cross was controlled by Gunton but Maddie Lohse took it off her toes to fire in her first league goal of the season from the edge of the box.
Gunton, who had hit the crossbar moments before the interval, decided proceedings late on and confirmed United's 15th win from 18 matches.
Her first came 10 minutes from time courtesy of Ava Farquhar's assist and another followed four minutes from time with a composed finish from a long clearance out of defence.
The brace saw Gunton finish on 18 goals for the season, one ahead of strike partner La Monte.
The victory saw Frank Compton and Lynden Prince's team finish six points clear at the top of the table.
Having begun their campaign with eight straight wins and hit a road block with defeats against closest rivals South Hobart and Devonport, United finished the season in style with three straight wins.
With second-placed South Hobart sitting out a last-round bye, Strikers emphatically cemented third place with a 6-2 win at fourth-placed Clarence Zebras which had seen the sides locked together at 2-2 at half-time.
The fifth-versus-sixth clash between Taroona and Kingborough finished goalless but marked the 300th match for four-time title-winning Lion Danielle Kannegiesser.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.