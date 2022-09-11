The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trevallyn hosts Tennis North inter club Division A derby

By Ben Holden
September 11 2022 - 3:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Trevallyn derby featured Glenn Clifford, Jeff Speer, Josh Chugg, Nick Hookway, John Marik, Dave Beattie. Picture by Nick Hookway

Trevallyn christened their newly-upgraded court lights with an inaugural Tennis North inter club Division A derby which doubled as an encounter between the competition's top two teams.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.