Trevallyn christened their newly-upgraded court lights with an inaugural Tennis North inter club Division A derby which doubled as an encounter between the competition's top two teams.
On a memorable night, it was the newly-formed Titans 2 who got the spoils with a 5/32 to 1/18 victory.
Titans captain Josh Chugg was the only player to taste success for his team with a 6/2 singles win against opposite number Glenn Clifford.
Elsewhere, Titans 2 dominated the other singles contests with Jeff Speer defeating Nick Hookway 6/1 and John Marik claiming Dave Beattie 6/0.
Debuting this season, Marik has 11 wins from his 12 matches thus far.
The Deloraine Warriors took advantage of the Trevallyn derby to claim second spot with their 6/36 to 0/18 trouncing of Riverside Hewitt.
In an ominous sign for the full strength Hewitt, a 6/4 loss in the final doubles rubber and close singles tie-break losses to Matt Webb and Patrick Michael were the only competitive sets as the rampant Warriors flexed their muscles ahead of next week's eagerly-anticipated top-of-the-ladder battle against Titans 2.
Webb lost out to Tasmanian junior representative Jack Heathcote while Michael went down to Thomas Gleeson.
The final match-up between Riverside deMinaur and Riverside Rafter remarkably included four sets decided by tie-breakers.
Rafter's eventual 4/33 to 2/27 win proved to be their first for the season.
Stepping into the number one position for the second consecutive week, deMinaur's Daniel Binns copped the wrong end of three of those tie-breaks against his opposite number Josh Partridge.
Arwen Koesmapahlawan, fresh from Pizzey Cup duties in Western Australia, provided deMinaur with their only tie-break triumph in her singles match against Ryan Walker.
Meanwhile Rafter's number two Doug Sheppard, who was also returning from Tassie duties, altered what would have been a much closer scoreline with his 6/0 thrashing of fill-in Isaac White.
Division B provided the four-week-old season's third thrilling tie when LRTC Asteroids (Tedman Chau/Richard Grantham/Sandy Cook) couldn't be separated from NTSC DuCane Rangers (Ben Nicholson/Sam Reid/Dave Carswell) at three sets, 30 games apiece.
Div A ladder: Titans 2 25points, Warriors 23, Titans 19, Hewitt 12, Rafter 9, deMinaur 8.
