South Launceston claimed their second under-18s premiership in as many years, defeating Bridgenorth 9.7 (61) to 5.7 (37) in slippery conditions.
The Bulldogs were the competition's form side all year, only losing one game throughout, and it showed on Saturday.
Advertisement
Multi-sport star Jake Elmer was rewarded with best on ground honours as South lifted the cup
Dylan Farquhar kicked the first goal of the game for Bridgenorth but from there it was one-way traffic in the first half as South raced to a 6.3 (39) to 1.3 (9) lead at the main break.
Will Cowley replied to Farquhar's goal with a rushed shot on goal to start the six unanswered majors before David Summers converted a strong contested mark and Bailey Lowe got a nice soccer out the back.
Elmer set UTAS Stadium alight with a massive run and goal, sparking a phone-call celebration from the medal winner before two more goals finished the half in style.
That established lead proved too much for the Parrots to peg back despite an impressive second-half performance, led by Jack Manix-Geeves' two goals.
The powerful roving forward kicked a snap from the pocket, which was quickly one-upped by Josh Harris' running snap at his end.
Manix-Geeves converted another after a strong contested mark but the Bulldogs held on, with Olly Woodcock-Davis, Nelson Clay and Olly Alexander among those joining Elmer in their best players.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.