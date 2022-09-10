An author is sharing the stories of Tasmanian's indigenous people in his new book.
My People's Songs: How an Indigenous Family Survived Colonial Australia is the latest work from Joel Stephen Birnie who grew up hearing the stories of Tarenootarier, his earliest known ancestral grandmother.
Mr Birnie is an academic, visual artist and filmmaker. Raised predominately by his Indigenous Tasmanian family, he proudly embraces his multi-ethnic heritage.
He speaks of his Nan Tarenootarier, who he says had a fierce determination to survive that had a profound effect on the course of Tasmanian history.
It's these things that shape your contemporary identity and these are the things I wanted top uncover, what was the truth of their lives- Joel Birnie
Mr Birnie's book tells of the stories of Tarenootarier and her daughters, Mary Ann Arthur and Fanny Cochrane Smith. Mary Ann's fight for autonomy influenced contemporary Indigenous politics, while Fanny famously challenged the false declarations of Indigenous Tasmanian Extinction.
"It began of a PHD thesis, I started at the end of 2015. I took about 4 years to produce," Mr Birnie said.
He said that learning about and hearing these stories shaped his identity.
"I've been an artist for 15 years before that. It's these things that shape your contemporary identity and these are the things I wanted top uncover, what was the truth of their lives," he said.
"I wanted to personalise the content, so I begin it with my Nan and growing up with her as a very open and proud woman and wanting to still contribute and still be present even though we lived in different parts of the country. It felt necessary to begin with her and contributions.
"My main interest was the post-colonial era of that side of my family but it was impossible to focus on that without going back to the very beginning of colonisation.
"So much can be easily missed and misinterpreted when you aren't looking at the whole picture."
Mr Birnie said the main message of the work was the highlight the strong women that had come before him.
"These women were so remarkable, prominent and essential to cultural survival and the changes that happened, they were at the forefront," he said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
