The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Painter David Lake has put his 2013 painting of the Queen in the front window of his exhibition

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
September 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Lake with his painting of Queen Elizabeth II which is in the window of Gallery Pejean. Picture by Paul Scambler.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, a Tasmanian artist has brought back a previous artwork to put on display. Painter David Lake has put his 2013 painting of the Queen in the front window of his exhibition at Gallery Pejean on George Street.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.