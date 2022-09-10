In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, a Tasmanian artist has brought back a previous artwork to put on display. Painter David Lake has put his 2013 painting of the Queen in the front window of his exhibition at Gallery Pejean on George Street.
"It came about because I was going through a very difficult time. Friends of mine said 'paint your way out of it,' which is what I did," he said.
"We had stayed in a hotel called Seaward in a place called Weston-super-Mare in England, where John Cleese was born. The hotel room stank of alcohol and cigarettes and outside there was a neon sign that made noise all night. I took a snap of the hotel and you could almost smell the smoke and alcohol coming from the painting.
"I needed a recognisable person who I could put in the window and I thought of the Queen. I went trawling through pictures of the Queen and I found one of her when she was out with Prince Phillip at the Scottish Highland games and they were in hysterics."
Mr Lake said he added Freddie Mercury in it because he was originally going to call it "Pair of Queens".
"I'm not a very emotional or sentimental person, but she was an extraordinary person. There are world leaders, but she was on a whole different level," he said.
"I was a body length away from her when she came to Sydney years ago. She was an exceptional person in every way."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
