Experienced Launceston City coach Lino Sciulli and prolific Launceston United forward Ellie La Monte were among the winners at Football Tasmania's annual awards.
On the day of his last match in charge before handing over to Daniel Syson, Sciulli was named NPL Tasmania coach of the year while United import La Monte took out the Woomen's Super League media award.
Kingborough midfielder Kobe Kemp and prolific Devonport Striker Jazmin White claimed the respective best and fairest awards.
On a bumper night for the Valley Road club, Devonport players took home all four golden boot and golden glove awards, with Roberto Fernandez Garrido joining White at the top of the scoring tables, while Keegan Smith and Brooke Bennett claimed the goalkeeping awards.
South Hobart's Nick Morton and Kingborough Lions' Danielle Kannegiesser were recognised by their peers as players' MVPs.
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley congratulated all award recipients for contributing to a successful season for top-flight Tasmanian football.
Best and fairest: Kobe Kemp (Kingborough), Jazmin White (Devonport)
Rising star: Curtis Miley (Clarence), Elianna Diafokeris (Clarence)
Coach of the year: Lino Sciulli (Launceston City), Malcolm Gorrie (Devonport)
Media award: Eli Luttmer (Glenorchy), Ellie La Monte (Launceston United)
Golden boot: Roberto Fernandez Garrido (Devonport), Jazmin White (Devonport)
Golden glove: Keegan Smith (Devonport), Brooke Bennett (Devonport)
Player's player: Nick Morton (South Hobart), Danielle Kannegiesser (Kingborough)
Referees of the year: Brenton Kopra, Alex Tween
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
