Rock fall cleared at St Marys

A rock slide has fallen overnight on St Marys Pass causing traffic delays.
Police advise Esk Main road has now been cleared of rock and debris, and both lanes are operating as normal.
Advertisement
Police say the rock slide was due to recent heavy rainfall around the area.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.