Rock fall blocks road in St Marys

A rock slide has fallen overnight on St Marys Pass causing traffic delays.
One lane of the Esk Main Road near the top of the Pass is blocked, and will cause traffic delays in the area while the road is cleared.
Police say it was due to recent heavy rainfall, and urge motorists to be cautious and avoid the area if possible.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
