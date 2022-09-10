Judge Alone trials should be more common

A courtroom is an intimidating place. Still formal and wooden, the new technology and ergonomic furniture softens the appearance, but it doesn't take away from the seriousness of the business.
Judges are 'normal' people who live in normal houses in the local community yet there are airs and graces about them, not through a sense of superiority, rather, because of the respect associated with their position.
Chief Justices, the captain of the judges, are also 'normal' people but they are known as first among equals.
All judges are equal, yet someone must make decisions to ensure the judiciary and the court functions effectively.
If you are not accustomed to a courtroom environment, it automatically makes you feel like you have done something wrong.
It's not a place where you feel threatened, it's more the feeling of never wishing to face courtroom judgment.
A layperson's connection to the courts is often through a letter that arrives in the mailbox.
You have been called for jury duty, your civic responsibility to participate in a process to decide the guilt or innocence of individuals.
For those called for jury service you are randomly selected from the Electoral Roll. Jurors are then chosen after being randomly called from the assembled pool.
Finally, a jury of seven people for a civil trial (uncommon) and 12 for a criminal trial are empanelled to decide the fate of a fellow community member.
I have never served on a jury. For the first part of my professional career, as a teacher, I was called but quickly exempted due to teaching a class and working in a school.
Obviously, as Attorney General I was never summoned, and then in private sector roles I have never made the list to this point. My time may come.
However, I may never be called for jury service because Judge Alone trials will become more common in the future.
The State Government recently introduced legislation to permit criminal trials without juries.
On March 10, 2022, the Attorney General announced that legislation for Judge Alone trials was passed by both Houses of the Tasmanian Parliament.
In recent weeks an incredibly sad missing persons case, resulting in the trial of an accused for murder forty years after the victim's disappearance, has dominated the media and gripped the nation.
Former National Rugy League player and teacher, Christopher Michael Dawson was found guilty of murdering his wife, Lynette Joy Dawson, in 1982 after becoming infatuated with and then grooming one of his students who would later become his second wife.
The missing persons case gained traction across the world as a podcast titled, The Teacher's Pet exposed errors by the police and failure of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Dawson with the murder of his wife far sooner.
The podcast, downloaded by more than 17 million listeners, was created by Walkley Award winning journalist, Hedley Thomas.
The Teacher's Pet led to charges being brought against Dawson as Mr Thomas explored the circumstantial evidence that would eventually lead to a killer being convicted of murder.
The subsequent podcast, The Teacher's Trial has again provided gripping content following the case and describing the daily machinations of the six-week murder trial.
For me, along with the long-awaited justice for Lynette Dawson's family including her two adult children, the enthralling aspect of the trial has been the Judge Alone courtroom presided over by Justice Ian Harrison, a senior counsel, who was previously appointed to conduct an inquiry into the corrupt New South Wales Police Force.
During the trial, Judge Harrison provided guidance to defence and prosecution barristers, but he did not have to provide guidance to a jury of laypersons with very little legal experience or none at all.
He did not have to concern himself with media coverage or social media opinion regarding the trial because it was Judge Harrison who took responsibility for a blackout rather than instructing 12 jurors to stay off Facebook.
Dawson applied for a Judge Alone Trial due to the media coverage, but particularly The Teacher's Pet podcast, which he believed was both unfair and prejudicial to his case.
Judge Harrison's judgement took almost six-hours to read. He carefully dissected the evidence and explained the reasons why he believed the DPP had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Dawson was guilty of murdering his wife, Lynette, "on or around January 8, 1982".
It was gripping and utterly fascinating, and provided a clear explanation of why a judge, a highly experienced legal practitioner, could determine an accused's innocence or guilt.
There are plenty who will disagree when I offer that Judge Alone trials should become far more common in the future.
There are many who believe that jury service is a cornerstone of our democracy and the responsibility as adult members of our community.
A Tasmanian Supreme Court Judge once told me in reference to the relative challenges of presiding over a trial, "It's not that hard, Brian".
It now appears to me that the job is going to become more difficult and that may be an important mechanism to achieve justice.
