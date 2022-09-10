The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Yogi and guru Swamiji will visit North Tasmania to pay respects to a student

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
September 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hindu spiritual leader to visit Launceston and Derby

A renowned Indian yogi and guru will visit North Tasmania next week to pay their respects to one of their students, as part of an Australia tour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.