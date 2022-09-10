Hindu spiritual leader to visit Launceston and Derby

A renowned Indian yogi and guru will visit North Tasmania next week to pay their respects to one of their students, as part of an Australia tour.
Paramhans Swami Maheshwarananda, who founded the globally practiced "Yoga In Daily Life", will visit Launceston and Derby over September 13 and 14 - marking the second time he has come to Tasmania.
Advertisement
Also known as Swamiji, the 77-year-old Hindu spiritual leader will run workshops and lectures for the small Yoga In Daily Life school and Bhutanese community in the state's North.
The guru was originally slated to travel to Tasmania earlier this year to visit a student and devotee, Malcolm Taylor, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Swamiji was denied a visa and was unable to visit before Mr Taylor's death.
Mr Taylor, also known as Hanuman Giri, had started his own yoga school in Derby, which he ran for several years.
The swami will visit Mr Taylor's house in Derby next week to pay his respects.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.