LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Republic comments by Greens leader too soon

Within hours of the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Greens leader Adam Bandt tweeted "Australia needs to move on, we need a treaty with First Nations people and Australia Needs to become a republic". The man can't even wait until after Queens funeral before he airs his on personal wishes. Show some respect Adam, glad your not our Prime Minister.
I was alarmed at the new announcement that isolation could end after only five days.
It was two weeks originally, which was crucial, as even the flu takes that long for incubation with the most lethal time for transmitting the virus at the end of incubation.
Then it was reduced to seven days, and now, five days.
Nobody should go back to work or go into public spaces without wearing a face mask, the only protection against breathing contaminated air, and passing it on, or they will be responsible for transmitting the virus to every one else.
Now that cases are falling, it is really curious that the Albanese government is saying that passenger airlines now no longer need to mandate face masks, one of the most dangerous environments for transmitting the virus.
Regarding the article 'Trends Back Merger Push' (Page 4 Friday 9 September) any Councillor who supports the merging of councils has at best been too lazy to google council merger review to read that "Forced council mergers have failed to deliver promised efficiency, savings and equality for ratepayers across merged council areas, a damning report by the NSW Auditor-General has found" and other similar articles.
Instead of putting up weak views based on mere opinions, Councillors have a representative obligation to quote proper research on what has or hasn't worked in the past in other areas. If Councillors can't be bothered, time for them to retire.
We have the homeless and the average Australian struggling to meet cost of living expenses, whilst the moguls continue to expand personal wealth.
One obvious reason is our totally dysfunctional and unfair taxation system: the wealthy manipulate incomes with tricky accountants, multi-nationals not paying tax, greedy companies which received millions of dollars in excess of needs with taxpayer-funded "jobkeeper" not returning the excess, religious groups and "benevolent" societies (including private schools being labelled "tax-exempt" but still receive excessive grants from the taxpayer), not-for-profit groups including the well healed AFL not paying any tax and at the same time rip off supporters with multimillion dollar media deals and expect government to fund sport stadiums, etc.
The only winners are the many upper echelon executives continuing on their merry way. As a consequence we have a totally unfair and skewed tax system, where we have, e.g. the ATO chasing disadvantaged people for not letting them know of a $9.00 mistake in personal income disclosure and yet at the same time allow many wealthy individuals and companies to not pay tax at all.
The taxation system here is totally flawed and in urgent need of reform if not for equity and fairness reasons alone.
If those who should pay, do pay, then many of our current shortfalls in services and low wages, would be rectified.
In addition, what repercussions should the RBA Governor receive for his totally incompetent advice to banks and others in regards interest rates "not expected to rise until late 2024"?
The constant implied criticism by Labor federal government ministers of the Liberal government national debt that they inherited is not entirely justified.
Although there were many failures by the former government in relation to expenditure rorts , a considerable amount of this debt was due to expenditure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jobkeeper payments helped keep Australians in jobs and provided a support to businesses that would not otherwise have survived and prevented the possibility of a deep recession.
The same lack of justification applied to Liberal party criticism of the Rudd government's economic stimulus package and subsequent debt in the face of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.
