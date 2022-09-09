LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Republic comments by Greens leader too soon

One obvious reason is our totally dysfunctional and unfair taxation system: the wealthy manipulate incomes with tricky accountants, multi-nationals not paying tax, greedy companies which received millions of dollars in excess of needs with taxpayer-funded "jobkeeper" not returning the excess, religious groups and "benevolent" societies (including private schools being labelled "tax-exempt" but still receive excessive grants from the taxpayer), not-for-profit groups including the well healed AFL not paying any tax and at the same time rip off supporters with multimillion dollar media deals and expect government to fund sport stadiums, etc.