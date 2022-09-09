You don't realise how important a survey is, until you get a bad one!
And our surveys were in a mess across the colony in the late 19th century.
Similarly, you don't usually think of surveyors as heroes, but Wentworth Hardy did more for Tasmania than most people you'd know.
In 1884 Surveyor-General Edward Counsel and Minister for Lands Nicholas Brown decided to fix the problems. They advertised nationally for a new Inspector of Surveys for our colony.
To ensure an appointment free of nepotism and influence, they asked the Assistant Surveyor of Victoria to select from the shortlisted contenders.
Thus it was that Wentworth Marmaduke Hardy from Adelaide was appointed, with Robert Stokell (a local) selected from a large field as his assistant.
Fortuitously, Hardy's wife Marion was the daughter of Dr John Oldmeadow, formerly of Evandale. She was very happy to return.
Hardy had a huge job to do. A systematic start to surveying the colony had been begun long ago by the brilliant government surveyor James Sprent. He worked between 1833 and 1853, but was handicapped by lack of budget and finally abandoned the work. Local surveys were usually done by reference to trees and logs, and pegs in the ground - all of which soon disappeared.
Hardy decided to begin with creating accurate trig points convenient to active agricultural areas, using Longford as his starting point and commencing construction of reference stations at Frankford and Mount Hicks.
The choice of Longford as the starting point arose because it was James Sprent's base and centrally located. Sprent had already begun the triangulation work and Hardy decided it would be cheaper to re-establish and rebuild Sprent's sites, rather than start anew.
From these, he would create a series of triangles covering the northeast and northwest, after first working out the exact longitude (the "true meridian") of the Longford origin.
Once he had a reliable framework, he could add the many local surveys into it. However from the outset of this infill work, he encountered huge difficulties, having to redo past survey work that went from careless, to incompetent, to deliberately falsified.
He also needed to establish new trig points along the way, tied into his triangulations and which could provide reference points for the local survey work. These obviously needed to be visible from a great distance, and Mt Barrow and Mt Arthur were easily chosen to site the first primary stations around Launceston. It was Hardy who instituted and designed big cairn constructions atop rocky mountains, built to be permanent.
Hardy stayed with us for 22 years, until returning to Adelaide in 1906. Despite the inherent danger of finding fault in predecessors, he managed to maintain respect and a degree of popularity. He joined the Royal Society of Tasmania and in other ways gained friends. We owe him a lot.
