UTAS researchers are searching for an endangered Tasmanian animal. The news isn't good

A new study from the University of Tasmania found the endangered and elusive Maugean skate now survives only in Macquarie Harbour.
Researchers from the Institute of Marine and Antarctic studies set out to detect the Maugean skate's presence in Bathurst Harbour, where only four have been seen and none reported since 1992.
Lead author of the report, Dr David Moreno said they concluded the skate is no longer in Bathurst.
"People have always assumed there were two populations, but they hadn't been sitting in Bathurst for over 30 years."
He said one of the reasons for its elusiveness is due to what's known as a microendemic.
"Basically this animal is a specialist that lives in a very specific type of habitat."
"It's the only skate in the world that lives exclusively in estuarine brackish water. It's also the same colour as the sediment, making it very hard to find."
A preliminary estimate puts the skate population around 3000 in the Macquarie Harbour, but getting an accurate estimate has been tricky.
Shark scientist and conservation lead at the Australian Marine Conservation Society Dr Leonardo Guida said Australia's environmental laws need to have mandated actions and adequate funding to support the protection and recovery of endangered species.
"To really make a difference our national environmental laws need to have actions that are mandated and those actions within those environmental laws don't only have to be stronger, but adequately funded," Dr Leonardo Guida said.
