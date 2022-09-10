The Examiner
The endangered Maugean skate is no longer detected in Bathurst Harbour

By Duncan Bailey
September 10 2022 - 12:00am
UTAS researchers are searching for an endangered Tasmanian animal. The news isn't good

A new study from the University of Tasmania found the endangered and elusive Maugean skate now survives only in Macquarie Harbour.

