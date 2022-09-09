NORTH Festival is returning again this year for a two-week-long celebration of Launceston's local food and drink.
The NORTH program invites locals and visitors to pick and choose what they'd like to go through from the program and eat their fill, between October 12 and October 26.
The program includes a huge variety of food and drink related experiences from ticketed 'meet the maker' lunches and dinners, free events, bespoke tours, outdoor markets and more.
Executive officer at Launceston Central City Amanda McEvoy said they were blown away by how many venues wanted to be part of the festival last year.
"We've been overwhelmed by the ideas people have come up with."
From painting and pottery to craft beer, Ms McEvoy said there will be something for everyone.
Last year Launceston Central City won the Launceston Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for most excellent event, and are excited to bring local businesses together.
"We've seen all these beautiful collaborations, and Launceston has such a great business community so it's great to see everyone supporting each other."
Promotional manager at Launceston Central City Madi Biggelaar said this year has been almost seamless thanks to so many businesses putting in the work.
"One of the best parts about NORTH Festival is giving business an opportunity to enter into a space they don't normally operate in."
"We've been working with the Launceston Gastronomy and they'll be helping us showcase the city's talented hospitality professionals and other small business makers in their own spaces," said Ms Mcevoy.
The Metz restaurant co-owner Kendra Lewis said it was difficult navigating the event last year due to COVID restrictions, but is looking forward to the festival.
"Events are opening up, people are working with each other and it's just a really fantastic space to be in right now."
"This really is a celebration and we expect this festival to be an annual occurrence that people will start travelling to so you can immerse yourself in the food and Northern Tasmania's food and drink experience," said Ms McEvoy.
