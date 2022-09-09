After a 40-year-career in medicine, Dr George Razay has put his name in the the running for City of Launceston mayor.
He joins councillors Cr Danny Gibson and Cr Alan Harris, and Jaqcui Lambie Network Bass candidate Bob Salt and Cr Tim Walker as candidates, after long-serving mayor Albert van Zetten announced his intention not to run last month.
Advertisement
Dr Razay spent the last 25 years working as a General Physician and Geriatrician at the Launceston General Hospital, and said he has a lot to offer to the community.
"I feel I can continue to help my community because people in Launceston are really craving for real diversity and ideas and respectful debate about real issues that concern them."
"This is the best way to create a happy and harmonious society, because people want to be given a hope and better future not just for themselves, but also for their children and I believe I can contribute to that."
Dr Razay is a world-leading researcher into Alzheimer's disease and dementia and was previously a nominee for the 2021 Tasmania Australian of the Year.
He said one of the main concerns he wants to address is the growing chronic health problem in Launceston.
"Launceston has the highest rate of heart disease, stroke and diabetes in Australia."
"So what are we going to do about that? I feel this is an opportunity for the Launceston City Council to take an active role in public health."
Compulsory voting will be introduced this year, which Dr Razay said will have a 'major influence' in the election.
MOST READ: Australia's grief for dedicated Queen
"People of all ages will have a major say for this election."
"We can't just put a few issues ahead of the whole community. We have to consider the issues that concern the people of all backgrounds."
Dr Razay also wants to boost public transport as a means to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.
"Launceston has a love affair with cars. We have the highest number of cars per 1000 people in Australia; this will increase congestion and air pollution which leads to respiratory illness."
"We need to make our public transport more efficient, more reliable but more importantly cheaper."
He said he wants to revive the city centre and create more areas for tourism.
Advertisement
"We should maximise the use of the Tamar River by extending our walking and cycling tracks and creating parks so people can enjoy the river. It's a treasure of our city."
"The city centre is so quiet compared to 20 years ago."
He said we need a new vision to make it vibrant and encourage people to come visit by turning it into a multi-functional facility.
"More importantly, it will encourage a diverse culture of activities, entertainment and dining options."
He also highlighted the importance of supporting seniors.
Advertisement
"They feel neglected, as if they are a burden to society, but they are so valuable."
"I believe seniors in this election can play an important role, and we want them to drive changes to improve our city."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.