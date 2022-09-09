When Queen Elizabeth II visited Tasmania during her Silver Jubilee tour in 1977, there was no Aboriginal Tasmanian on the invite list for her reception in Hobart.
Tasmanian Aboriginal leader Michael Mansell worked every sort of channel he could to get through the door and his persistence was rewarded the day of the event when a limousine dropped by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's office to deliver an invitation.
At the event, he said he felt isolated and soon noticed security detail had their eyes on him.
"Of course I stacked on a turn, and as a result of that, they took me up to meet the Queen," Mr Mansell said.
He said at that time, governments at a state and federal level were not listening to the Aboriginal community's arguments for land rights. So he decided to raise it directly with Her Majesty.
"I told her you're the head of the Crown and the Crown took my country off my people," Mr Mansell said.
"She didn't say much, but she wasn't disinterested.
"I think the government at the time were suitably embarassed about it."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
