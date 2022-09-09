Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin has retired from the board after 19 years.
Gaggin, who held the top job for the past seven years, attended his final annual general meeting on Thursday night at Bellerive Oval.
The Age has reported David Boon, who is on the board and who has been Gaggin's deputy, is expected to be elected chairman.
The new elected directors and chairman will be announced following the next board meeting on September 19.
Gaggin, who has been a staunch advocator for Tassie cricket, had a key role in Hobart winning the rights to host the historic fifth Ashes Test in January.
He then presented the Tasmanian Tigers with the Women's National Cricket League trophy in March.
It was the first piece of silverware won by a Tasmanian women's cricket team.
Fellow board member and former chairman Tony Harrison has also departed the board after 25 years of service.
Harrison, also a Cricket Tasmania Life Member, first joined the Tasmanian Cricket Association board (as it was then known) in 1992 before being elected deputy chairman in 2004 and then chairman in 2008.
He also spent 16 years on the Cricket Australia board and although he was required to depart the Cricket Tasmania board in 2015 due to governance rules, he later returned to serve Tasmanian cricket in 2019.
Prior to the AGM, members were invited to the unveiling of a new portrait of former Tasmanian and Australian captain, George Bailey, by renowned Tassie portrait artist, Effie Pryer.
The portrait will sit alongside those of other Tasmanian cricketing greats in the Members' stand.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
