Mayor Albert van Zetten has paid tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away overnight at her Balmoral residence aged 96.
Mayor van Zetten offered his deepest condolences to her family.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led a life of dedication and devotion during her reign of more than 70 years," he said.
"Thank you, Your Majesty. May you rest in peace."
Town Hall will be lit in regal purple, while flags will be flown at half mast, through until the end of the official 10-day mourning period, which ends next Sunday evening.
A Condolence Book has also been placed in the Town Hall Customer Service Centre for members of the community who wish to leave a personal message to the Royal family.
The book, which will be sent to Buckingham Palace, will be available during Town Hall office hours - Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm - through until Friday, September 16.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
