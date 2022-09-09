A brand new tennis tournament featuring each region's pennant winners will be held at Riverside next Saturday.
The Statewide Pennant Showdown will see Riverside's Wiseguise - winners of last season's Tennis North competition - take on the Burnie Broncos and the Domain's Bruny Island Cheese Co. side.
Up-and-coming duo Campbell and Fletcher Young will lead the Northern team, alongside the experience of Mathew Webb and Andrew Roberts - who started last roster before missing with a foot injury.
Tennis North president Craig Boyce is looking forward to the inaugural event, which was floated by Burnie's Elliot Johnstone, who is leading the North-West side.
"It's something new and it gives the winners of the A-grade competitions in each region something to play for, pitting themselves against each other to see who's the best," Boyce said.
"Hopefully it will develop into something [big], so it gives some incentives for your local teams to push a bit harder for the chance to become the state contenders and play for their region once a year."
The Northern side will be up against it to take home the title, with the Southern side fielding a formidable line-up featuring Ed Bourchier and Alicia Dale - with the latter named All-Australian at the Pizzey Cup championships.
The tournament coincides with Tennis Tasmania's AGM and annual awards dinner, which is rotated around the state every year.
North: Campbell Young (c), Fletcher Young, Andrew Roberts, Mathew Webb
North-West: Elliot Johnstone (c), Jake Dann, Alex Johnstone, Shaun Summers, Jamie Kay (coach)
South: Ed Bourchier (c), David Zerna, Alicia Dale
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
