The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tennis: Statewide Pennant Showdown to put regional pride on line

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher and Campbell Young with Tennis North president Craig Boyce. Picture supplied

A brand new tennis tournament featuring each region's pennant winners will be held at Riverside next Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.