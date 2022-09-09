NTFA president Scott Rigby has talked up the success of the finals series and feels it should have some bearing on Tasmania's bid for an AFL team.
"I absolutely think it should and (the same with) all community leagues around the state because that's what's going to drive it," Rigby said.
"It's going to drive it from the bottom up as well as the top down. And they've both got to come together to work simultaneously to create the best product we possibly can. So yes, they should stand up and take notice."
The association had about 4000 spectators at UTAS Stadium last weekend for their division one finals.
It was about double last year's number at Windsor Park.
Rigby added the NTFA had seen record numbers at games through the series.
"Not just last week, our whole finals series (crowd) has been well above what it was last year at every ground which has been outstanding," he said.
While the crowds have flocked to games, parking has presented as a challenge at some venues.
The NTFA anticipates a crowd of more than 5000 people for this Saturday's four premier division grand finals.
"Last year, we looked at the crowd and it was about 5000 and we predict similar numbers," Rigby said.
"There's been a lot of interest, we've been contacted by a lot of people. Our live-stream last weekend, on the day, went to 15,500 people."
The games will be live-streamed again this week and City Park Radio will be broadcasting the senior game live.
Rigby feels people are starting to embrace community footy again.
"Because they see how important community footy is and it's probably the one consistent, solid form of footy in this state that everyone's starting to believe in," he said.
"And I think that's a key factor in this (finals success).
"With all the conversations around the state side and the TSL, it just creates that little bit of ambiguity.
"Whereas we've been consistent and that's what we want. We want to provide an opportunity for the best footballers to play community footy and it goes from there."
Why else does Rigby feel the division one crowd numbers were up?
"I think getting back to UTAS was a real factor in getting that crowd," he said.
"People have been talking for a long time about getting community footy back on the best ground in the state and we know UTAS is.
"That's what we've done and I think people responded last week and hopefully they will again this week."
The weather clearly helped. It was a clear, sunny day which reached 15 degrees Celsius.
'It was a cracker of a day," Rigby said.
"And we were up against a few other things. There were a lot of other footy finals around the state and there was one in Launceston (TSL) in particular.
"So were up against it but we were just overwhelmed with the positivity of the day and it's flowing through into this week."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
