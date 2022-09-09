The Longford community is throwing their support behind their football club ahead the NTFA premier grand finals on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
The Tigers' reserves side faces South Launceston at 1.25pm.
Their senior team, which hasn't tasted premiership success since 1989, plays Rocherlea at 4pm.
Senior playing-coach Beau Thorp is stoked to have the support.
"The local community is pumped," he said.
"There's a lot of stuff in shop windows and around the community. Thirty three years is a long time and our supporters have been fantastic over the journey, especially over the last four to five years. They've really jumped on board and are out in force to support us to bring home that cup."
The town's youngsters have embraced the week.
"A lot of the shops and businesses have gone out of their way to decorate and a lot of the young kids and kids of the players have made posters, banners and stuff like that," Thorp said.
"It's fantastic for the community and like any side that makes a grand final, it's huge for football in that country town."
Thorp encouraged fans to get to the match.
"If you are a Longford local or you've supported Longford over the years, make sure you go out of your way to get there on Saturday and have a look and see what it's all about and cheer the boys on," he said.
Thorp said the team was looking forward to their shot at glory.
"The club's been starved of success for a long time," he said.
"We've been building over the past three or four years and we've been around the mark in the past three years."
The Tigers finished top of the table in 2019 after scraping into the finals the year before.
But they were beaten in the preliminary final by Hillwood.
Thorp said they didn't play in the 2020 NTFA Shield in the COVID year but still did plenty as a group including training and small games.
In 2021, they finished second on the ladder but got knocked out by Bracknell in the preliminary final.
"That was the one that really hurt the boys," Thorp said.
"We beat them both times during the year but they were the better team in the finals and knocked us out.
"So the group was hurt but really stuck together."
They recruited players during pre-season with the hope of making finals again.
But they lost their first game of the year to Bridgenorth who ended up finishing eighth.
They made adjustments during the season.
"We actually had to change a few things and look within the group at positioning, a few personnel changes and a bit of a game plan change," the coach said.
"Fortunately enough, we were lucky to finish on top of the ladder."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
