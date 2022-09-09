"St Leonards Hockey Centre is going to be loud as."
That was the comment of Queechy Penguins men's coach Jakeb Morris as his club prepares for dual grand Greater Northern League grand finals against South Launceston on Saturday.
South won through in both the men's and women's in week one of the finals series before Queechy added to the Northern flavour by qualifying last weekend.
The women got through first, defeating City Marians 3-1, before the men got over South Burnie 2-0.
Women's coach Nic Duffy recalled the moment they heard the men had got through.
"We were thrilled obviously when we found out that the men won - we screamed very loudly when we heard that," she said.
"We are super keen that it's going to be a double-header for both clubs, it's probably been a long time since that's happened, so it should be terrific."
Morris added: "It's going to be wicked, it's a historic day so I'm looking forward to the atmosphere as well, so it's going to be good."
South Launceston's Al McBain will coach both their teams heading into the big dance and believes that his two teams "have a great shout".
"I think we were shaping up to have Queechy-South in the women's certainly but I think Queechy in the men's was a little bit of a surprise but certainly something that we'd hoped for too," McBain said.
"Having that chance to go a double South-Queechy across both the men's and women's is always fantastic.
"I think there's a great local rivalry, it shows the strength in Northern hockey right now too and I've had plenty of battles with Queechy over the last 15 years and I really look forward to this weekend to see how we go."
South's men's side have won five of the last eight premierships, with only McBain, Brad Buchanan and Rod Neville playing in all of them, while the Suns' women were the victorious ones last year.
The women's game is at 1pm and the men's at 3pm.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
