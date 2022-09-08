The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston hospital HR boss James Bellinger denies cover up of Griffin sexual assault complaint

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:54am, first published September 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Bellinger

Launceston General Hospital's executive director Peter Renshaw says he should have notified child protection after hearing from Zoe Duncan that she was touched inappropriately by a doctor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.