An important question we can all ask

The R U OK Day message is one that is getting stronger each and every year.
Rightfully so, of course, considering the impact that mental health has on our society.
The stigma involved with not only admitting you may be struggling, but seeking help is one that is nowhere near as strong as it once was.
The understanding of the power of what is seemingly a simple question of "are you OK?" is one that has been greatly enhanced not only by this day [which was held on Thursday], but by all organisations that look to promote mental health support.
To put it simply, those three words can save a life.
Showing someone who may be struggling they are not alone can become the starting point to helping that person get back on track.
The theme of this year's R U OK Day was "Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed".
This is a vitally important aspect to this whole conversation, as you don't need to be a professional to ask that question.
For those needing support, it can also create a more comfortable environment if a familiar face is involved, as opening up in a more formal setting can be very difficult.
There's always an argument that R U OK Day is something that should take place every day.
That's true, but having an extremely important message in the spotlight is something that should never be overlooked.
Further highlighting the importance of mental health support are statistics released by Men's Resources Tasmania.
Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, its report, in partnership with Australian Men's Health Forum, shows four in five suicides in Tasmania are men and male suicide rates in Tasmania have risen by more than 30 per cent in the past decade.
Secretary of Men's Resources Tasmania Jonathan Bedloe also said "our research shows the vast majority of Tasmanian men who die by suicide have been in contact with services prior to their death".
In fact, he went further and said it was no longer just about asking men to "reach out" and that we, as a community need to get much better at "reaching in".
That's why every one of us can play a role in looking out for one another every day.
