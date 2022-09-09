A young defendant who offered a man a cigarette after some light hearted banter, punched his victim without warning which caused him to become unconscious and develop significant traumatic brain injury.
Jaiden Allen Phillip Ford-Winter, a 22-year-old man, appeared in the Launceston Supreme Court on Thursday, September 8 and pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said that after 11pm, on May 15, 2021, Ford-Winter approached two men and was observed to be affected by alcohol.
The two men, who were in their vehicle, then engaged in a conversation and a verbal exchange took place.
Mr Ransom said the defendant was on the phone to his sister-in-law at the time and appeared to be happy and also engaged in light hearted banter.
Mr Ransom said the two men made comments towards the defendant in regards to a car accident which he had previously been involved in.
The court was told that one of the men in the car had planned to smack the defendant, but was persuaded not to do so.
Mr Ransom said Ford-Winter approached one of the men and offered him a cigarette before striking him in the jaw without warning, which rendered him unconscious.
As a result of the blow, the victim hit his head against the vehicle and was taken to the Launceston General Hospital before he was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
The court was told the man suffered a significant traumatic brain injury which involved surgeons cutting some of his scalp and draining blood from an infected area.
The man was discharged from the hospital one month after the attack.
Defense lawyer for Ford-Winter, said her client was 20 at the time of the offence, and that he offered his sincerest apologies in relation to the assault.
A report will be made to see if Ford-Winter will be eligible for a home detention order. He will be sentenced in the Supreme Court on October 24, 2022 at 4.15pm.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
