Jaiden Allen Phillip Ford-Winter pleads guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
September 9 2022 - 12:30am
Jaiden Allen Phillip Ford-Winter, a 22-year-old man, appeared in the Launceston Supreme Court on Thursday, September 8 and pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

A young defendant who offered a man a cigarette after some light hearted banter, punched his victim without warning which caused him to become unconscious and develop significant traumatic brain injury.

