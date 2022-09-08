It wasn't just the Tasmania JackJumpers that brought the heat at a jam-packed Elphin Sports Centre on Thursday night.
Their pre-season game against South East Melbourne was stopped for a fire alarm just before half-time.
The crowd was evacuated to the car park and a fire truck arrived within minutes.
It was a false alarm and the game continued after what was a 15-minute disruption.
On court, the JackJumpers stormed home to record a 84-80 victory after being four points down at three-quarter time.
Milton Doyle, who has played with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, stood up in the second half.
He teamed up with Josh Magette and sunk a three-ball to make the score 70-73 halfway through the final quarter.
Soon after he drove to the bucket and leveraged off his opponent to add another two points.
He drew a foul and nailed the free throw to level the scores.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix were making mistakes with players being called for travelling, balls going out of bounds and missed free throws.
Doyle delivered another highlight when he executed a behind-the-back pass to Fabijan Krslovic under the net.
The Launceston crowd went wild when Krslovic dunked to put the JJs up 75-73.
South East Melbourne didn't let up and Trey Kell converted a drive, drew a foul and sunk the free throw.
His teammate Gary Browne followed with a lay up to give the Phoenix a three-point lead.
At the other end, Krslovic found Sean Macdonald under the net who scored with two and a half minutes to play.
Krslovic, who finished with 11 points, was on fire and dunked again. He got fouled and made it good at the line to put the JackJumpers up 80-78.
Doyle's drive to the bucket not long after put the home team up 82-79 and they had to hold on.
With the JackJumpers at five fouls, the Phoenix's Kyle Adnam went to the free-throw line.
He only got one of them and then there was about 30 seconds to go.
The JackJumpers ran down the clock and did well to get an offensive rebound.
Eventually it ended up with Krslovic under the net.
While under fierce pressure he got the ball to Matt Kenyon who put the result beyond doubt with eight seconds to play.
It was a chance for the JackJumpers to blood lots of new faces and the likes of Walter Brown and Isaac White, who scored 10 points, brought great energy and looked comfortable.
Dolye top-scored for the JackJumpers with 17 points and Magette was busy with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists.
Fellow American import Rashard Kelly, who shot 13 points, displayed great athleticism when driving to the hoop and worked well in combination with Magette.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
