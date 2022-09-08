Making Hay while sun shines

Chris Hay thought he'd missed the chance to become a premiership player.
By 2019 he had played in four losing grand finals with St Pats, including 2014 and 2015 defeats to Old Scotch and the 2011 reserves decider in his first year.
When the Saints made a first-week exit from last year's NTFA finals series, the father-of-two was contemplating retiring with 136 senior games to his name.
At the request of co-coaches Jacob Lowe and Alex Russell, Hay agreed on one last crack and was finally rewarded with a premiership medal as St Pats ended an 18-year flag-drought.
"It was pretty special to finally get one after I thought it was all over," he said.
"All I could think about the morning of was being a five-time losing grand finalist, but it drives you as well."
The Hay name holds great weight at St Pats.
The Saints social room is named after Hay's pop Doug, a life member who played in the 1954-56 three-peat and won the 1950 association best and fairest.
His nan is also a life member, his uncle Gary a 200-game premiership player and his father Greg played 180-odd games.
Yet for all of his family's decorated history, the father-of-two may never have pulled on the green and gold.
In 2008 Hay was rising the ranks of the AFL's boundary umpiring panel, officiating 20 games in his first season.
It was only when injury curtailed his next two seasons that he considered a switch to playing.
"I retired before I was officially pushed out, but I knew I wasn't going to be on the panel [the next season].
"I had a choice to make - do I want to go back to umpiring local level and try and get back on the AFL squad?
"It took a long time to think about what I wanted to do at that point, play football or try again with the umpiring, but I'm happy with the decision I made now."
Hay arrived in the NTFA's division two with minimal footy experience, but a running tank that few could hope to match.
He spent his early years playing the wing, progressed to the forward line and in recent years has held down key roles in the backline.
"Chris is a very quiet unassuming type," club president Ian McCallum said. "He's very popular among the boys - at the club he's known as Doug after his grandfather.
"He's an ex-St Pats boy as were his father and grandfather, so there's a real St Pats tradition."
Hay's children and wife Kathryn were among the family watching as he kept his opponent goalless on grand final day.
Five-year-old daughter Billie joined him on the dais as he received his premiership medal, but few were as happy for him as his Dad.
"When I came off the ground Dad was one of the first people I saw and he had a tear in his eye.
"I haven't seen Dad cry too often - it meant a fair bit to him."
The premiership puts Hay among some of Northern Tasmania's most successful multi-sport athletes of recent times.
A Cricket North title-winner in 2012-13 with South Launceston, he joins the likes of James Storay, James Curran, Fletcher Seymour, Courtney Webb and Jared Dakin to have won senior football and cricket flags in the past decade.
The 34-year-old is unsure whether he'll re-sign for next year, but certain that he's already played for longer than he thought.
"I remember looking at blokes in their mid-to-late 30s running around when I first started and I said to them 'that won't be me'.
"But here we are."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
