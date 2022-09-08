Greyhound racing faces pressure to 'adapt'

Australia is one of only seven countries in the world with a commercial greyhound racing industry - and we are by far the biggest. Even here, official figures show a 70 per cent reduction in the number of greyhounds bred in 2014 and 2018.
But still five greyhounds die in agony at official races around the country every week.
In 2021, 15 greyhounds were killed on Tasmanian tracks and 367 were injured, many so seriously that they were later euthanised. Nationally, the death toll was 213, with 10,195 injuries. A recent e-petition against public funding of greyhound racing achieved enormous public support, with 13,519 signatures.
This should make it crystal clear that public opposition to greyhound racing isn't going away.
Yet our state government continues to funnel more than $30 million annually from taxpayers to support racing, with around $10 million directed to the greyhound industry.
Most Tasmanians think this money would be much better spent on health, social housing, or the environment. Increased investment in animal welfare is long overdue or maybe the government could instead redirect funding to activities that encourage positive health and well-being for people.
We're constantly told that owners love their dogs. Time to put their own money where their mouths are.
The greyhound racing industry should be made to stand on its own feet - and taxpayer funding should cease. People power should never be underestimated.
The Tasmanian community has made it clear that this industry will ignore expectations to adapt to contemporary expectations at its peril.
Gambling advertising during AFL matches with the associated tragic social and economic effects of gambling addiction is one of community concern. It may seem the Tasmanian Liberal government continues to reward in part the beneficiaries of gambling in pubs and clubs with a $750,000 grants program with "support to develop the tailored grant program from the Tasmanian Hospitality Association" according to Hospitality Minister Nic Street, who added "their industry knowledge is second to none".
If the Bob Brown Foundation and Extinction Rebellion want to start pointing the finger of blame over the new Police Offences Act legislation, then take a good hard look in the mirror. It is quite simply your deplorable behaviour that has brought on the need for this.
It was very welcome news to read across various media yesterday about the planned integrated world-class Research and Wellness Cancer Centre for Hobart. It will no doubt complement the services we already have in the state. However, it was disappointing on reading the article in The Mercury yesterday where it was suggested/implied that clinical trials particularly for gynaecological cancers are not available or very limited in Tasmania. The complexities of clinical trials means that not everyone is eligible to be admitted to one because they are just that, trials with specific prerequisites and requirements.
I do not think that anyone would disagree with me that Dr Allison Black and her team at the RHH are leading the way with many clinical trials, particularly those through ANZGOG (Australia New Zealand Gynaecology Group) of which many of our THS Gynaecological Oncology team are members. Indeed, all kudos to Dr Black and her various support departments for keeping trials going via Telehealth during the pandemic.
I certainly hope that the establishment of the world-class cancer and wellness centre does not mean that the options of having increased support by way of more gynaecological cancer clinical nurse consultants in the North, North West and West Coast regions are taken off the table.
Last Sunday, in the early morning, I became unwell and an ambulance was called. It arrived in about half an hour and I was transported to the LGH A&E, where I was transferred without delay. I was promptly assessed, treated, and, transferred to the ward. The following day I was treated in theatre, and, after three days, discharged home. During the entire episode I was impressed by the level of professionalism and care that I received. I feel privileged to have had access to such a well integrated and effective health service.
