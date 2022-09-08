Greyhound racing faces pressure to 'adapt'

It was very welcome news to read across various media yesterday about the planned integrated world-class Research and Wellness Cancer Centre for Hobart. It will no doubt complement the services we already have in the state. However, it was disappointing on reading the article in The Mercury yesterday where it was suggested/implied that clinical trials particularly for gynaecological cancers are not available or very limited in Tasmania. The complexities of clinical trials means that not everyone is eligible to be admitted to one because they are just that, trials with specific prerequisites and requirements.

