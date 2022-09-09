Japan, first days.
My love affair with Japan started about eight years ago, after a planned trip with a friend fell through and I was left with a ticket and no idea what to do next. My friend had lived in Japan several times at this stage and most of my plans were based on his movements. So without guidance, the reality of the sheer size of the country, the logistics involved and what my place in it would look like, became overwhelming.
My wife Meg came to my rescue as she so often does, deciding our next trip together would be to Japan, somewhere she previously had absolutely no interest in. Seven trips over five years later, it has become as close to a second home as any place where you don't speak the language can be. COVID has driven a wedge between us in the short term, but as soon as we can, we will resume our travels and re-discover the gentle embrace of our new found, but so familiar, friend.
It turns out most of our pre-conceptions were as mythical as the many spirits that haunt the land. It is not
hard to get around, crowded, expensive, unfathomable, or hostile. Japan is an easy place to be, just go with it. Most importantly, be kind and respectful.
The hold Japan has over us is hard to explain exactly. The people, gracious, gentle, so very self contained are certainly a large part, but I think you have to go there to get it fully. The culture, food, sights and smells all combine to become more than the sum of their parts.
Before I go any further, some photographic background. If I had to try to give myself a working title prior to my employment with various camera stores, LCGS, Scotch Oakburn College and now the Examiner, it would be somewhere within the loose and hard to define grouping of "Street Photographers".
This is a broad and fairly elastic grouping of imaging styles dating back to the first pre World War 2 street candid shooters through the National Geographic style documentary journeymen to the currently "on trend" street snappers. It includes war, travel and journalistic photography, by professionals, artists and amateurs, even family snappers. It is a personal journey on the whole, something that defines the person as much as their work.
Basically, I shoot what I see, how I see it and when I see it, quickly, invisibly and as authentically as possible. If I loiter too long, the bubble bursts, the magic is lost, so I move constantly (it does not hurt that Meg has limited tolerance). The important thing is to capture life as you see it, not pry, contrive, disrespect or sneak. In Japan this is doubly important, because the people you photograph will rarely call you out.
They will quietly accept the intrusion, so you need to be mindful. You are your own regulator.
My subject matter is generally light. The moving parts are often irrelevant. Some images have a human element, many do not, although this umbrella suite does for obvious reasons. Often the first hours of a trip are rough, terrible even, but after warming up, the first days bare the fruit of fresh and open eyes. Until you stop being so "aware" you will not see.
After a while you ease into a day to day rhythm, but risk losing some of the clarity you had early on, so constant re-invention is needed. The easiest way for me personally to achieve this is to leave some gear behind, to do a "one lens" day. The reality is, limiting your options helps. Going out armed to the teeth, ready for anything almost always results in being ready for nothin. Remember, fast, quiet, invisible, authentic.
Looking through my files for a subject for my first Behind the Lens article, a theme emerged from the earlier trips. The humble umbrella. I hope to get to more specific subject matter and delve even deeper into some photographic processes, but lets start where I started. Shunning sun and rain equally, in Japan the umbrella is as common a sight on most days as the mobile phone and just as hard to avoid photographically. Thankfully, unlike the phone, umbrellas are vastly more photogenic.
Our first trip coincided with as wet a spring as you will find. Ferocious downpours, followed by steaming heat, then blazing sun, which meant the locals, armed with their home ground advantage, were protectively well heeled. Less aware and constantly getting caught, we resorted to using the $2 specials from the many Seven Eleven and Family Mart stores at hand, often buying one each day (cheap as they were, we still have a couple at home).
Incidentally, umbrellas have a long and useful history with photographers also, being the original and most versatile of light modifiers (I use them regularly), so I guess I have a soft spot for them and often site them as the second most useful accessory in an event photographers arsenal (the first being the step ladder).
Rod Thompson, photographer.
