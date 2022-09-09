My wife Meg came to my rescue as she so often does, deciding our next trip together would be to Japan, somewhere she previously had absolutely no interest in. Seven trips over five years later, it has become as close to a second home as any place where you don't speak the language can be. COVID has driven a wedge between us in the short term, but as soon as we can, we will resume our travels and re-discover the gentle embrace of our new found, but so familiar, friend.