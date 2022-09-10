Photographer for The Examiner, Rod Thompson, tells of his adventures in Japan.
My love affair with Japan started about eight years ago, after a planned trip with a friend fell through and I was left with a ticket and no idea what to do next.
Advertisement
My friend had lived in Japan several times at this stage and most of my plans were based on his movements, so without guidance, the sheer size of the country, the logistics involved and what my place in it would look like, became overwhelming.
My wife Meg came to my rescue as she so often does, deciding our next trip together would be to Japan, somewhere she previously had absolutely no interest in.
Seven trips over five years later, it has become as close to a second home as any place where you don't speak the language can be. COVID has driven a wedge between us in the short term, but as soon as we can, we will resume our travels and re-discover the gentle embrace of our new found, but so familiar friend.
It turns out most of our pre-conceptions were as mythical as the many spirits that haunt the land. It is not hard to get around, crowded, expensive, unfathomable, or hostile. Japan is an easy place to be, just go with it. Most importantly, be kind and respectful.
The hold Japan has over us is hard to explain exactly. The people, gracious, gentle, and very self contained, are certainly a large part, but I think you have to go there to get it fully. The culture, food, sights and smells all combine to become more than the sum of their parts.
MOST READ: The Gorge Hotel returns for council approval
Often the first hours of a trip are rough, terrible even, but after warming up, the first days bear the fruit of fresh and open eyes.
After a while you ease into a day-to-day rhythm, but risk losing some of the clarity you had early on, so constant reinvention is needed.
The easiest way for me personally to achieve this is to leave some gear behind, to do a "one-lens" day. Going out armed to the teeth, ready for anything almost always results in being ready for nothing. Remember, fast, quiet, invisible, authentic.
Looking through my files for a subject for my first Behind the Lens article, a theme emerged from the earlier trips - the humble umbrella.
Our first trip coincided with as wet a spring as you will find, ferocious downpours, followed by steaming heat, then blazing sun, which meant the locals, armed with their home ground advantage, were protectively well heeled.
Less aware and constantly getting caught, we resorted to using the $2 specials from the many Seven Eleven and Family Mart stores at hand, often buying one each day (cheap as they were, we still have a couple at home).
Incidentally, umbrellas have a long and useful history with photographers also, being the original and most versatile of light modifiers (I use them regularly), so I guess I have a soft spot for them and often cite them as the second most useful accessory in an event photographers arsenal (the first being the step ladder).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.