The old site of a depot in Derby has been marked for redevelopment, with a new plan unveiled by Dorset council.
The site will see a total redevelopment of the depot and trail-head, including an 86-space public car park, new toilet and shower block, a bicycle wash station, bus drop-off zone, landscaped camping area, and picnic tables and shade-sails.
The total cost of the redevelopment - titled "Derby Mountain Bike Carpark" - will be $820,000, but a spokesperson from Dorset council said $795,000 will funded by "various state and federal grants that council have been successful in obtaining".
These include the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, and Recreational Boating and Camping Facilities Program. Dorset council mayor Greg Howard said the remaining $25,000 would be covered by the council.
The spokesperson said construction of the amenities block - which began earlier this year - will be completed by the council's works crew, with assistance from local contractors.
They said the building approvals for the site were issued in April of this year for the construction of the amenities block, the demolition of the existing depot buildings and the construction of the new car park.
The plans indicate the new development will be built over the existing fire station in Derby, but the Derby pump track will remain.
The depot site has been a point of contention in the past, after it was revealed the council built the original depot building in 2019 on a private sand mining lease at Briseis Hole - which sits to the north of the site -without permission.
The council, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and Mineral Resources Tasmania entered negotiations under the guidance of the solicitor-general over the ownership of the land in 2020.
Dorset council's acting general manager at the time, Dwaine Griffin, said the depot had cost a total of $418,811.
