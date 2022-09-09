City of Launceston councillors erred on the side of caution and approved a St Georges Square development despite concerns over a rear setback.
The rear set back will be 2.6 metres and not the planning schemes 4 metres as the council infrastructure team found it did not impact the amenity of the street.
A council officer during the meeting said the 2.6 metres was "perfectly compatible" and would not "likely impact surrounding properties."
When councillor Alan Harris asked if council may amend the motion or deny it entirely and what would happen, chief officer Michael Stretton said the recommendation and conditions are given by professional advice that support it and that council staff "rely" on that advice.
Should councillors wish to amend the application to make the setback 4 metres, they would need reasons to support that.
One person spoke against this development application at the council meeting, saying the 2.6 metre setback was "unacceptable."
The rear set back is on Scott Street and is technically a side boundary due to the corner location.
Councillors were concerned should they not approve the application, the developers would reapply and under the new planning scheme, they could have zero setback - something councillors wanted to avoid.
One councillor even saying the 2.6 metre set back was the "lesser of two evils."
It was councillor Hugh McKenzie who said with situations like these, councillors must remember they are sitting as a planning authority and must make a decision based on what is in front of them.
"The owners want to build it where they want to build it," he said.
"It has been assessed and meets the criteria."
Councillors voted for the development to be approved except councillor Paul Spencer who abstained.
While the brick fence was partially rebuilt, the owners must now pull down a colorbond fence and rebuild one in the same style as the brick fence as stipulated in the conditions for application approval.
Alison Foletta
