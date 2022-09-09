The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Georges Square permit approved for fear of worse outcome

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 9 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The setback was a key point in the councillors debate. Picture by Rod Thompson

City of Launceston councillors erred on the side of caution and approved a St Georges Square development despite concerns over a rear setback.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.