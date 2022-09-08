Matias Munoz, a 14-year-old student in Year 8, is helping to give back to his native country of Chile by collecting and donating boots to those less fortunate.
Matias, a student of Scotch Oakburn College, has been living in Australia for the past three years and is passionate about the sport he loves.
As part of a high school project, students have been giving back to the community.
"I decided to do something related to soccer. I come from Chile and we play a lot of soccer there, and a lot of kids don't have the appropriate equipment.
"I decided to collect soccer boots and donate them to a club or school in Chile that doesn't have equipment.
Matias, who plays in goal, said he will be sending the boots to his old school, "The Mackay School" in Chile, where they will then distribute the shoes to those less fortunate.
"I've already sent about 20 pairs, and I have got about 50 more. Hopefully I will get more donations," he said.
Former Launceston soccer club president Tony Pearce said they were all about giving back to the community.
"We've done similar things over the years so when a lot of the players, especially the juniors come to us with a project, it doesn't matter what it is, we get behind it.
Mr Pearce said the club had over 600 junior participants and that parents would often donate their boots when their children needed to upgrade.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
