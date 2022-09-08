Kingborough and Clarence will wait to lock in their line-ups for Saturday's TSL preliminary final at Twin Ovals.
For the hosts, Will Campbell may return for his first game since round four, named as an emergency to see how recovers from training.
They've also had some bad news, with Jack Tomkinson ruled out this week and coach Trent Baumeler admitting it will be tough to bring him in for a grand final should they win.
"We'll wrap our arms around those guys like Soup [Campbell], Jack and all those guys who've missed footy this year," he said.
"We are a team mindset, so it's next man up and whoever comes in does the job and those guys who unfortunately can't be there, they support them and help them along the way."
The Tigers have played Clarence three times throughout the home-and-away season, getting the better of them on each occasion but they haven't played in over two months.
"They've got some really strong guys around the footy with Jarrod Harper, Baxter Norton and Jack Preshaw, so they've also got that contested side of their game which you need in finals," Baumeler said.
"They are a very well-balanced team, very well-rounded, structure up really well, have a key focal target who can take a game away from you in a quarter of football and hit the scoreboard [Colin Garland]."
Clarence's main injury worry is Mitch Rainbird, who has been named but is waiting for a medical clearance after a head knock last week.
He wasn't knocked out but has a previous history, leaving coach Peter Ryan to err on the side of caution.
Ryan, who organised Brownlow Medallist Simon Black to speak to his side this week, called the preliminary final "a reward for the club".
"At the start of the year, no-one thought that we would be here, no-one gave us much of a chance so it's a really good opportunity for us to showcase our talent, showcase what we've learned throughout the home-and-away season," he said.
"It's a great reward for effort, we've earned that right to play in the prelim. We did it the hard way last week in terms of the game and we go into it really confident that our best is good enough."
The Kangaroos are the only side to have made a change so far, with Harry Fisher coming in for Ruben Tomkins.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
