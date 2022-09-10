A Tasmanian artist has been named a finalist in Western Australia's premier portrait prize.
Susannah Curtis from Birralee has been chosen as one of the 40 finalists of The Lester Prize for their work Nappanangka. She is a previous finalist in this award and she has also been a finalist of the Archibald Prize.
This award opens up a $105,000 prize pool to Australian professional, emerging and young artists and is now in its 16th year.
The main winners will be announced on 30 September with the works on display at the Art Gallery of Western Australia.
Pre-selection panel member Tyrown Waigana, an Indigenous artist and designer, said there was a great variety this year.
"There was a variety this year from highly technical portraiture to experimental, expressive aesthetics. It's interesting to see how people express themselves," he said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
