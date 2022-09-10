The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Pivot Maritime makes simulators used to train navy and civilian personnel

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 10 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pivot Maritime's Container Simulator

Driving into Pivot Maritime International on the shores of the Tamar River at Legana, there's no outward sign that you are approaching the campus of one of the state's secretive defence industry contractors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.