Driving into Pivot Maritime International on the shores of the Tamar River at Legana, there's no outward sign that you are approaching the campus of one of the state's secretive defence industry contractors.
The lack of signs and directions to the company is a deliberate security measure, says Jeffrey Hawkins, who founded the nautical training and simulation software company in 1996, after leaving the Australian Maritime College.
The secrecy is necessary, he says, because the company needs access to the highly sensitive real performance data of allied naval vessels around the world, in order to create the most realistic simulations possible.
"We have to have the full hydrodynamics of how a vessel really behaves in the water - that is critical in making [simulations] accurate to real world situations," Mr Jeffrey says.
"Then you've got to have the right visual impact, so that people think they are walking onto the bridge of a ship," he said.
After two and a half decades, Pivot Maritime now sells its simulators worldwide from its humble Legana base, and the latest client could be the United States Navy.
The firm currently leases a number of portable simulators to the world's most powerful military, but a visit by the US Consul-General, Kathleen Lively, in late August, may herald a bigger interest from America.
"The US have shown a lot of interest in these container simulators, so we've had US Naval attaches visit us, and what they are interested in is the level the technology that we have, they want to deploy our technology," Mr Hawkins says.
"All I can say is that we are talking about a number of container simulators and different portable versions with them," he says.
The company has already sold hundreds of its portable simulators worldwide, and it recently confirmed it will supply its larger container simulators to the Royal Australian Navy.
"We are in the process of building them now, and we will have them in place early next year," he says.
Demonstrating one of the container simulators, Mr Hawkins steps inside a metal structure about the size of a shipping container, where the interior is set out with ship navigation controls and instruments.
The walls are packed floor-to-roof with high-resolution video panels, and once the programme begins, it gives an immersive simulacrum of standing on the bridge of one of the Royal Australian Navy's Armidale-class patrol boats, with a view of a habour.
"All of this equipment here is real, the same as what's on the ship, it's the real radar, its the real [Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems], it's the real conning," Mr Hawkins says, referring to instruments used to steer the ship.
The training scenario can instantaneously alter conditions like the weather, or time of day, presenting various challenges to trainees.
It's an invaluable tool for keeping sailors' skills sharp, he says.
Ship navigation is one of the key training areas.
"You need to know your ship, and a ship doesn't turn, it pivots. It's about knowing the balance of forces of the ship and knowing what you can and can't do in an environment. So many accidents happen because people don't concentrate or have a good situational awareness or understand what their ship is capable of doing," he says.
Pivot Maritime can also assist in mission rehearsal, Mr Hawkins says.
"So you imagine you're going on a difficult mission, and the number one pain point is to get the mission visual in your head. We can make it so realistic that they feel as if they've done the mission already."
"If they've done it in the simulator, they know that with this ship, they have to get the wheel over at this rate of turn, at this speed, if I go too fast, I won't turn it in time - to know all that beforehand just makes the whole operation safer."
The simulator training scenarios also include emergencies, Mr Hawkins says, including loss of engines, rudders and other malfunctions.
But it is not just navies that Pivot Maritime is servicing.
The simulation software can be adapted to train officers of civilian cargo vessels, cruise liners or even oil tankers.
Training in these much larger vessels can be challenging too, Mr Hawkins says, because "they don't turn on a dime".
Another simulation he is working on is for the Australian Army, who have expressed interest in simulators for pilots of its assault and landing craft.
Driving these craft requires a unique set of skills, because of the weight of the tanks that they can transport, Mr Hawkins says.
"Once you start putting Abrams tanks on [the landing craft], it takes a lot more skill to maneuver the craft in the water, it's a lot of weight," he says.
Pivot Maritime is looking at new areas to expand training, including submarines, and is also cooperating with researchers at the University of Melbourne to study and model wave impacts on ships.
He says other projects with the Australian Maritime College will see both organisations cooperating to train fishermen overseas.
Virtual reality technology is also growing in importance, and will likely feature in the company's future products, Mr Hawkins says.
For now, the actual physical simulators are still hand-made in Legana, and Mr Hawkins says they use Huon pine or some other local wood in every terminal made.
"We have beautiful wood here so we put a touch of Tasmania in every one."
