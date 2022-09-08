The Examiner
Commission of Inquiry hears hospital boss knew of child sexual abuse but did not call for fresh investigation

By Isabel Bird
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:43am, first published 12:48am
Former LGH chief believes sexual assault took place, but did not formally investigate

A former Launceston General Hospital chief has told the Commission of Inquiry that he believed a child was assaulted in hospital care, but never called for an investigation against the alleged perpetrator.

Isabel Bird

