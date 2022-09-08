Man refused to provide police with information for fear of being labelled a 'snitch'

A man charged with illegally possessing weapons and ammunition did not tell Tasmania Police the name of the person who provided him with them because he said it was "un-Australian" and that he did not want to be branded a "snitch".
Timothy Robert McKenzie, pleaded guilty to a number of firearms and ammunition offences in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 8.
McKenzie was charged with two counts of possessing a firearm while not being the holder of a firearm licence, one count of possessing ammunition while not being the holder of a firearms licence, one court of possessing a shortened firearm, and two counts of possessing a firearm with identification marks altered.
Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton said on January 30, 2022, police conducted a search warrant on McKenzie's property in Longford and found firearms and ammunition.
Police found a single-barrel 12-gauge shotgun, a double barrel shotgun, three boxes containing 150 rounds of .22 ammunition and 15 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.
The police warrant also found a cartridge belt containing 24 12-gauge rounds, and 122mm rounds.
Mr Pemberton said the defendant stated the ammunition belonged to his friend, and when he was asked to provide his friend's name, he refused to do so.
McKenzie's solicitor said that his client had been looking after the firearms for six weeks and had expected his friend to pick up the weapons.
His solicitor told the court that his client was not a "firearms person", had no plans for the weapons and that they did not leave the house.
He also told the court that he was unaware of the reason as to why he was being asked to look after the weapons and ammunition.
"He didn't give his friends names on the basis he didn't want to be labelled a snitch as it was un-Australian," he said.
McKenzie's solicitor told the court that his client was disappointed in his friend and was no longer an associate of the person who supplied him with the guns and ammunition.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said that if the firearms were to fall into the wrong hands, they could have terrible consequences for the community.
McKenzie was fined $1200 and ordered to pay fines of levies of $71.40 and $120. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
