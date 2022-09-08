Advertisement
Trainer Adam Trinder has booked a 4kg-claiming apprentice to ease the burden on quality mare Miss Tuppence when she returns from a spell in the inaugural Robyn Clarke Memorial at Spreyton on Sunday.
Chloe Wells, recently returned from a 14-month layoff due a broken leg, will ride the four-year-old for the first time and reduce her impost to 57kg.
It will still be the highest weight Miss Tuppence has carried in her 10-start career but she will now meet most of her rivals on close to level terms.
Wells has ridden the mare in two recent trials, the latest 10 days ago when she ran home strongly to comfortably beat Sh'bourne Rebel, a winner of his past four starts.
Miss Tuppence has a 50 per cent winning strike rate, with her biggest success coming in the $50,000 Lady Lynette at Elwick in January.
She was the only three-year-old filly in that race and won it in style, producing a big finish from back in the field after racing wide.
Trinder then raised the bar for the final two runs of her prep. in the Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes when, despite finishing unplaced, she had little luck.
In the Bow Mistress, she was never better than three wide but finished only 2-1/4 lengths from the Tony McEvoy-trained winner Zoushine.
And, in the Vamos she got shuffled back to near-last on the fence and was left with too much to do when a 4-1/4 length seventh to Take The Sit.
Trinder has always had a good opinion of Miss Tuppence who, as a two-year-old, ran third to Turk Warrior and Outbound on debut in the Gold Sovereign Stakes.
The trainer found what he thought was a suitable target for her in Melbourne last summer but cancelled the trip when the race conditions were changed.
The Robyn Clarke Memorial has attracted a good field befitting the Hall Of Fame jockey who died after a battle with breast cancer in July last year.
The Tasmanian Jockeys Association recommended a race be named in her honour and appropriately it will be at the venue where she won two Devonport Cups.
Wells will be joined in the race by three other female riders trying to become the first name on the honour roll.
Taylor Johnstone will be on Gee Gee True Story, Codi Jordan on Emily and Chelsea Baker on Geegeeluckystar.
Chelsea Baker, who didn't make her race debut until February, continues to ride winners with amazing consistency.
She has ridden at least one winner at 14 of her past 15 meetings and eight times has gone home with a winning double.
Advertisement
For the six months she rode last season she had a strike-rate of 17.6 per cent and is 17.2 per cent so far this season.
Chloe Wells has had only 11 rides since returning to the saddle and has won twice on Gee Gees So True and Bold Instinct.
Junior driver Liam Older, coming off a big win on Izaha in last week's $20,000 Metropolitan Cup, could continue his good form at Mowbray on Sunday night.
He has a couple of good winning chances including Impulze who looks well placed to open his Tasmanian account in the Trainers Encouragement Pace.
The three-year-old has been knocking on the door since joining Beaconsfield trainer Brent Parish.
He produced a big effort at his fifth Tasmanian start when fourth to Whey Better in a $20,000 race in Hobart last week.
Advertisement
After settling last, he worked into the race three and four wide and was right off the track on the home turn before finishing strongly.
Older has driven 21 winners this season to be just outside the top 10 on the premiership table.
The best of his other four drives on Sunday night could be Izaha's stablemate Gordievsky Leis in the Impress Print Pace.
The Launceston Greyhound Racing Club will host 16 heats of the inaugural Gary Sutton Tasmanian Breeders Classic at a non-TAB meeting at Mowbray on Friday night.
The series has semi-finals on September 19 with the final a week later.
Tasracing has renamed the feature for Tasbred greyhounds after former leading racecaller and greyhound industry stalwart Gary Sutton.
Advertisement
Sutton, a member of the Tasmanian Greyhound Racing Hall Of Fame, died in 2015 after a long illness.
He was involved in all aspects of greyhound racing for more than 40 years and called races for 30 years.
He and wife Cheryl trained many winners including Pippen who won 40 races.
SHARMA'S LAST (R1 No. 6): In a race where the first-starters could dominate, this Needs Further gelding looks hard to beat on the strength of two very good trials. Finished strongly when close second to the highly-rated Bold Instinct on August 23 then bolted in by almost four lengths a week later.
ASHMANIA (R5 No. 1): Last season's Strutt Stakes runner-up who returned to her best with dominant win over 1650m three weeks ago. Settled back and put paid to them very quickly when the rider said go. Stays in same class with only 1.5kg more and extra distance holds no fears.
EMILY (R6 No. 7): Has to contend with classy mare Miss Tuppence but has a little edge in race fitness. Monster first-up run when second to the talented Sirene Stryker a fortnight ago as she was four wide for much of the trip and nearly forced into the car park on home turn.
Advertisement
BOOM DOT COM (R8 No. 1): Tough race to finish the day so looking for some value. Trusting she can get back to her best form which includes close fourth to Zoushine in group 3 Bow Mistress. Likes this distance and, in a race where there is a lot of speed, she might be able to finish over the top of them.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.