Apprentice claim to help top mare Miss Tuppence in Robyn Clarke Memorial

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
Chelsea Baker wins on Needarein at Spreyton last week. She will ride Geegeeluckystar in Sunday's Robyn Clarke Memorial. Picture by Peter Staples
Chloe Wells will be out to continue her successful return from injury on class mare Miss Tuppence.
Liam Older, pictured driving Izaha, has some good chances at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture by TTC

Trainer Adam Trinder has booked a 4kg-claiming apprentice to ease the burden on quality mare Miss Tuppence when she returns from a spell in the inaugural Robyn Clarke Memorial at Spreyton on Sunday.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

