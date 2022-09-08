The Examiner
Andrew Peter Dickson pleads guilty to two counts of common assault

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:58am, first published 1:51am
Man who was 'drinking heavily' assaulted daughter and nephew after house chores dispute

A man who had consumed 12 beers assaulted his daughter and nephew and "strangled" one of the victims.

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

