Man who was 'drinking heavily' assaulted daughter and nephew after house chores dispute

A man who had consumed 12 beers assaulted his daughter and nephew and "strangled" one of the victims.
Andrew Peter Dickson, a 45-year-old man who works as a dairy farmer in the North-East, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday morning on September 8.
Advertisement
Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton said the incident happened on March 4, 2022 in Jetsonville.
Mr Pemperton said Dickson had spent the day cleaning up his property and had made plans for his daughter to help tidy the grounds up the following afternoon.
When his daughter arrived home from work, Dickson was on the property having a beer and they both decided to have a few drinks to relax.
The court was told that later on in the evening, his nephew and her partner arrived and that they all continued drinking until 11pm that night.
Mr Pepmperton said that an argument arose when the defendant's daughter said she would be unable to help tidy up the following afternoon as she was attending a party.
The court was told his daughter began crying and his nephew also began to argue with the defendant.
"He pushed his nephew to the chest causing her to fall backwards over a camp chair and hit her head on the ground," Mr Pemberton said.
Mr Pemperton said that the nephew and daughter then exited the house, and that Dickson grabbed his daughter by the throat and pushed her backwards on her back and strangled her while she was on the ground.
Dickson's solicitor, Bill Griffiths, said his client was embarrassed and had been "drinking heavily throughout the course of the day".
Mr Dickson said that in relation to the assault on his nephew, his client had his back towards a fire pit and believed that she was going to push him close to the fire pit.
Magistrate Evan Hughes convicted Dickson and fined him $910.40 for his actions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.