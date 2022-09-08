Tasmania's bigger council areas have dominated population growth this century, leaving most of their smaller neighbours further and further behind.
The big differences between the generally strong population growth for the larger councils plus some fast-growing "mediums" and the generally much slower growth - and even declines in some cases - for smaller councils added further weight to the push for council mergers, according to experienced Devonport Cr Leon Perry.
Advertisement
He said councils getting strong population increases received a growth dividend, including through extra property development and rates.
That allowed them, for example, to put downward pressure on rates, provide more services or both.
"The growth dividends for those councils that are getting them are growing the pie," Cr Perry said.
"You get increased rates and the bigger centres have also got people coming from outside their centre to work in their centre, which also creates economic churn and all that flows into economic growth.
"You get on a roll."
The state's biggest municipality by population - Launceston - added 8940 residents between June 20, 2001, and June 30, 2021, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates rebased on the 2021 census.
That took Launceston's population to 71,906.
Hobart (56,084 residents) added 8852 people in that time and Glenorchy (51,233) gained 7428.
Some medium-sized councils also made big gains on population between 2001 and 2021, including:
Kingborough joined the "big councils club" by Tasmanian standards, with its population rising by 11,530 to 40,815.
Most of the smaller councils still had growth, but fell further behind the bigger councils getting stronger growth.
Advertisement
Three of the 29 council areas lost population overall.
Those were:
The pattern was similar in the North-West, with the bigger councils and some :"mediums" dominating growth and smaller councils tending to fall increasingly behind.
The region's "big three" council areas - Devonport, Central Coast and Burnie - grew their populations by 2420, 2036 and 1364 respectively.
Advertisement
That took them to 26,922 (Devonport), 23,278 (Central Coast) and 20,441 (Burnie).
While not at Latrobe levels, mid-sized Waratah-Wynyard had some solid growth (up by 876 people to 14,641).
Circular Head added just 207, taking its total to 8335.
Kentish performed strongly for a smaller council, adding 1223 people to total 6778.
Cr Perry said the big question was whether 29 councils in Tasmania was too many.
"Ninety-nine per cent of people would say it's too many," he said.
Advertisement
"The issue that comes up after that is how we fix that where people's loyalties and historical hang-ups start to become stumbling blocks to the bigger picture."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.