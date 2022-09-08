A small group of eco-minded planners have used a key award win to highlight some of the problems facing planning policy in Tasmania.
The Planning Matters Alliance of Tasmania (PMAT) has taken home the Bob Brown Foundation's Community Group of the Year award which recognises 'outstanding contribution to ensuring development in Tasmania does not come at the cost of destroying nature.'
PMAT state coordinator Sophie Underwood was in Parliament this week to address concerns regarding the new housing authority the government wants to create.
She said one of the biggest problems facing environmental considerations in planning is engagement.
"Because of its complexity, people don't tend to engage even though it's something that affects us every day.
"It affects our daily lives, our lifestyles and our biodiversity."
She said one of their founding issues was addressing the legislation around permitted use in national parks.
This means there is no guarantee of public comment and no appeal rights for developments in national parks reserves.
"It effectively covers 50 per cent of the state and some of our most important areas to provide adversity and natural conservation, so that effectively cuts out the public from having a guaranteed say on public land."
"It's important to have a public voice on those processes because we need to advocate for diversity."
She said another founding concern is addressing the natural assets code, which exists to provide consistency across the state to protect natural values and biodiversity.
However, Ms Underwood said it needs a complete overhaul in order to ensure better biodiversity outcomes.
"One of the biggest issues we have at the moment is that the natural assets code doesn't apply to agricultural land."
"You can imagine the amount of biodiversity and natural values we have in our agricultural areas, but what it means is that if the natural assets code isn't applied to those areas, then it can't be properly considered in the management or development of those areas."
Currently PMAT is working on the release of the state of the environment report, which has yet to be released and is 'long overdue,' said Ms Underwood.
"We're really thankful for the award, it's a recognition of all our years and years of hard work."
"Planning is complex, dry and confusing and rarely piques people's attention until they are seeking approval for a development, or someone else proposes something that will affect their interests," she said.
Since its conception in 2016, PMAT has advocated for proper planning processes across a range of areas, including the environment.
"Tasmania has a long history of environmentalism and the community standing up to protect the special values of this island. In the 21st Century, the threats and pressure on our environment have not abated and the need for action is as great as ever."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
