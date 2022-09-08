Conflict of interest alleged over $400,000 community hall upgrade

Lyons Liberal MHA Mark Shelton on Thursday continued to be pursued by the Greens over government money allocated projects in his home town of Bracknell - this time for $400,000 for a community hall.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor in Question Time on Thursday asked why an election commitment for the hall had not disclosed during last year's campaign and had been left out of the 2021-22 budget, yet appeared on an accompanying fact sheet for funding commitments in the Lyons electorate.
Advertisement
Prior to the election, the Liberals established a $15 million Local Communities Facilities Fund.
Ms O'Connor pointed to series of Right to Information documents in which Communities Tasmania pointed out that the hall upgrade project, and three other projects to receive funding under the initiative, had not received allocations in last year's budget.
Through correspondence between the department and the Premier's office six days before the budget's release, the latter wrote the four projects would be funded from the balance of the community fund.
However, the department said these projects were not accounted for in its budget chapter.
Subsequent correspondence in September from the Premier's office to the department said the projects had in fact not been funded and a request for additional funding would need to be made.
This was supported by a letter to the Premier from former Sports Minister Jane Howlett.
The grant deed was signed off in February as a 2021 election commitment.
The Bracknell Football Club, of which Mr Shelton is a life member, received also received a $45,000 funding commitment during the election campaign.
Ms O'Connor said the Bracknell Football Club had received grants at the 2014, 2018 and 2021 state elections and Mr Shelton and three of his immediate family members sat on the Bracknell Hall Committee, indicating a clear conflict of interest.
Sports Minister Nic Street said the entire Bracknell community would benefit from the upgraded hall.
"The simple fact is that every member of this place has relationships and memberships in community and sporting organisations outside of this place," he said.
"I do not believe that a member of this place with membership of a committee at a particular community facility should bar that particular facility from receiving state government support if we deem it appropriate."
Mr Street said when the issue of funding for the hall upgrade was raised in budget estimates last year, Communities Tasmania deputy secretary Kate Kent had said the terminology applied to that specific funding may have been confused with the fact there was a later budget due to the early election.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.