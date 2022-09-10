Talented Tasmanian primary school students will have their work featured in a national online student art gallery for Threatened Species Day this week.
Every year on September 7, Threatened Species Day is commemorated across Australia to raise awareness of the thousands of endemic plants and animals at risk of extinction. Grade 3/4 students at Tamar Valley Steiner School were invited to participate in an annual online student art gallery of threatened species, curated by the Ecological Society of Australia (ESA).
Advertisement
"Students at several schools around Australia were asked to draw some of the threatened species found in their region," said ESA Communications Coordinator, Grace Heathcote.
"The artworks that they created highlight that wildlife face a variety of threats all around the continent but also that our young people want solutions to, and action on, these threats," she said.
The ESA hopes the art project will help young people understand and engage with these complex and often overwhelming issues in a constructive way.
"Children participating in art-based nature-education programs have been shown to develop more positive attitudes, and an increased knowledge and understanding of the environment," Ms Heathcote said.
The gallery can be found on the Ecological Society of Australia website from September 7 at www.ecolsoc.org.au/publications/threatened-species-day-student-art-gallery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.